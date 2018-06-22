‘Golden Poo’ Awards in High Demand

In Westminster, Colorado, there is a serious problem at one of the local dog parks. Dog owners are not cleaning up after their pets and it’s so bad the park had to be closed for a time. The city decided to try something unique to clean up the park. People who would like to take part get 90 minutes to clean up as much dog waste as possible and the top collectors will get the ‘Golden Poo’ award! One man cleaned up dog droppings prior to the contest to leg up on the competition but he was declared ineligible.