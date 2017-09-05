Would You Be a Good 1950’s Wife?

We’ve come a long way from the 1950s. More woman have entered the workforce, make their opinions and stances known, and are treated with more respect. This brings us to a quiz released in 1957 by Kate Constance. In this quiz, it asks women to rate themselves to see if they are an exemplary wife. Here are some excerpts below. Click through to see the whole quiz!

Do you build up his ego by telling him that he is a good host, the kind of man who can make people feel at ease and enjoy being with him?

Do you avoid praising men who are younger, better looking or have more money and better jobs?

Do you prevent your eye trailing after other men, especially in his presence?

Do you give him constant evidence of your love for him?

Do you avoid criticism of his clothes and his grammar?

