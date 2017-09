Take a break from the sadness and stress news stories normally cause, and check out these feel-good stories:

NYPD gives son of fallen officer a special send-off to first day of kindergarten.

CLICK HERE

6 Year old girl held a lemonade stand to raise money for her classmates’ lunch debts.

CLICK HERE

Customer leaves note to Baristas who made her rough day a little better by giving her a free coffee.

CLICK HERE