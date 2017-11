Irene Humble was told by doctors she couldn’t fly on an airplane. That meant she would have to miss her grandson’s wedding in New York. Well, staff at the Claremont house just could not accept that. So, they brought the wedding to her! Irene got all dressed up, and the staff set up a Skype session so she could watch her grandson get married. They even brought her wedding cake to eat too! So even though she was 3,000 miles and an ocean away, she still had a front row seat to the ceremony.