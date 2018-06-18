Grandma Strangles Rabid Bobcat With Bare Hands

Don’t mess with this Granny! DeDe Phillips was at home, and spotted a bobcat in her driveway. That’s when it attacked her. Phillips decided that she “…wasn’t dying today,” and managed to get her hands around the animal’s neck after it pounced on her. Inside, her 5 year old granddaughter was sleeping, which is why she didn’t scream for help. She was worried her granddaughter would come outside and see what was happening, or get hurt as well. After Phillips had taken care of the bobcat, authorities came and took the body. The bobcat later tested positive for rabies. Phillips went and got her first round of rabies shots shortly after.

Phillips is expected to recover from her injuries, which include bruises, puncture wounds on her hands, broken fingers, cuts and scrapes.