LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WHBC) – An outpouring of support for a Louisville family after an unexpected death on Wednesday.

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, over 1300 people had contributed over $105,000 to Michael Norris and his four children on a Go Fund Me page.

They have been rocked by the death of 37-year-old Cari Norris.

A social media page tied to the Louisville athletic programs indicates Mrs Norris died from complications following childbirth.

Michael is the principal at Louisville Elementary.