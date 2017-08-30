Gross Things People Admit Doing

Ew do you do any of these things? Check out this list of gross stuff people admit they do, and take the quiz yourself!

1. Have you ever peed in the shower? 84% of people said yes.

2. Have you ever passed gas in an elevator? 53% said they’ve done it while they were ALONE in an elevator.

3. How often do you wash your jeans? 60% said after two or three wears.

4. Have you ever needed a shower, but you just put on a ton of perfume or cologne instead? 69% said yes, including 18% who do it often.

5. As an adult, have you ever picked your nose and eaten it? 25% said yes

6. How often do you use the bathroom and not wash your hands? 12% said they rarely wash their hands

READ MORE HERE