A Russian man was trying to find a unique way to propose to his girlfriend and I think he succeeded. She is a nurse and he asked her to change the dressing of his stomach wound. (It’s not clear how he got the wound, however, local media is saying he convinced a surgeon to hide the ring in the wound). As she changes the dressing she finds the ring. He then proposes and she says yes. She put the ring on only after they cleaned it off.

