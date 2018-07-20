Guy Accidentally Assumed Boss’s Text Was Booty Call

Cory Hrobowski worked the front desk at a small web design company until recently. A major misunderstanding happened between him and his boss. It didn’t help that he then posted the screenshots of the conversation to Twitter. Hrobowski received a text from an unknown number, telling him that they were “… making you come at 12 on Friday.” Hrobowski interrupted this in a perverted way, and responded by texting back, “First off you’re not making me do shit second off I don’t remember scheduling any dick appointments.” That is when his boss responded informing that it was her texting him, and that she was informing him about work hours. She also said that they would be discussing his employment at the company.

So, instead of cutting his losses, or trying to come up with an excuse, or apologize! Hrobowski decided to post the conversation to Twitter. It quickly went viral. Because of his post gaining so much attention on social media, Hrobowski resigned from his position.