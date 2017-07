Out in Michigan, Mike Tingly had a stinging problem; bees had taken residence on his garage. So, he did what an sensible man would do. He took some of his smoke bombs and tried to smoke them out.

Unfortunately, Tingly did not account for the fireworks he had stored in his garage. All of his firework ignited, causing his garage and part of his neighbor’s fence to burn down.

We suggest that next time he calls a specialist. Or, only use a couple bottle rockets. Kidding!

