A group of men in their 20s posted an ad on Craiglist for a dad to grill at a cook out the day before Father’s Day. Now, they don’t want just any dude signing up to be their dad-for-the-day. The guy that gets the job has to have at least 18 years of experience being a dad. He also has to be able to speak about building decks, Jimmy Buffet, along with a bunch of other ‘dad’ requirements.

