CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – If you were awakened by thunder and lightning during the night Wednesday night, don’t worry.

That activity is out of here says AccuWeather.

AccuWeather says there will be scattered showers around the rest of the day Thursday with highs in the mid 70s, but this batch of cooler air moving in means highs only in the mid 60s on Friday.

But it’s back into the 80s on Saturday.