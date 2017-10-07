Hanging at Kelly Clarkson’s House

An incredible experience this week, as I was invited to a party at Kelly Clarkson’s house in Nashville.
Here’s the back of Kelly’s house.
This is her pool.
Kelly hosted a listening party of her new album
She told us her inspirations for the new music and was hilarious.
Tented area
Food Truck…OK Liquor Truck.
The barstools were saddles and rocked back and forth.
Another picture of me and Kelly
Robbie Mack from Fort Wayne
Kelly’s Mother in Law Elisa
Jeff Stevens from MIX in Dayton
Shaun Vincent from Dayton
Chris Mann from Greenville
John Boulos from Atlantic Records
Mitch Mills