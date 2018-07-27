Hearts are breaking all over the world! 

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

After dating for only a couple of months, People Magazine is reporting that a source is telling them that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged! It happened about a week ago on Priyanka’s 36 birthday in London. Nick reportedly closed down a Tiffany’s store in New York to buy the engagement ring. People’s source says “They are so happy.”

