Heather Locklear, hospitalized for psych evaluation.

Sad news out of Hollywood as Heather Locklear is threatening to hurt herself.
It seems like things are only getting scarier for Heather Locklear. Just a few months after the actress was arrested after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Locklear has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.
This coming after police responded to a call from a family member that Locklear had been acting erratically and even threatened to harm herself on Sunday. According to “TMZ,” the caller said the actress had been looking for a gun to shoot herself with. However, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office found that “there was no crime, only a medical issue.”
Sources say she’d been agitated throughout the day and even got violent with her parents. It’s being reported that her mom was the one to call 911.
