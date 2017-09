One of the hot-button words this year has been the term “mansplain.” This means to “comment on or explain something to a woman in a condescending, overconfident, and often inaccurate or oversimplified manner.” Now there is a new term called “hepeating.” What is “hepeating?” It’s a term to describe when a woman says something or suggests an idea, and it is met with an unenthusiastic or negative response. Then, a man later repeats what she said as his idea, and it is met with a positive response.

