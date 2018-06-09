Here are all of the apps your kids are on!
By Jenny Lyte
Jun 9, 2018 @ 4:55 PM
Most Popular Social Media Platforms for Teens

  • YouTube (85%)
  • Instagram (72%)
  • Snapchat (69%)
  • Facebook (51%)
  • Twitter (32%)
  • Tumbler (9%)
  • Reddit (7%)
  • None of the above (3%)

Are you surprised by this?? Also to see what your kids are actually doing I highly recommend the Qustodio app!

