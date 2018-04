Late February 2018 high water at the intersection of Dueber Avenue and Downing Street SW. (Courtesy Stark County EMA)

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A little bit of high water behind the Bolivar Dam and a few other area dams, but it’s nothing like back in February and March.

The Stark County Emergency Management Agency says the level at Bolivar Thursday morning was 933 feet, some 38 feet above normal levels.

The EMA says a few roads are impacted in Pike Township, like Dueber Avenue between Gracemont and Downing Streets SE.

They say the water is leveling off.

They also say access to local homes is not affected.