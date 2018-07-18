Highest Paying Kids Chores

Do you pay your kids for chores? This list might surprise you, and your kids.

Rooster Money’s new “Kids Allowance Report” finds that kids will earn $110 in allowance this summer, or an average weekly allowance of $8.43

Mowing the lawn is the most lucrative chore, bringing in $8.06

Kids are saving 37.3% of their allowance, with Tablets being the item they are most likely to be saving their money for

While a lot of kids probably hope to spend their summer goofing off and having fun, many will still be responsible for their daily and weekly chores. But the good news is, some of them will at least be earning money doing them.

Rooster Money’s new “Kids Allowance Report” finds that kids will earn $110 in allowance this summer, or an average weekly allowance of $8.43. Of course, some chores pay more than others, and the site has revealed the Top Ten most lucrative chores, with mowing the lawn topping the list at $8.06.

Top Ten Most Lucrative Chores

Mowing the lawn – $8.06 Washing the car – $5.05 Gardening – $2.91 Cleaning windows – $2.84 Mopping the floor – $2.17 Cleaning bathroom – $1.85 Cleaning kitchen – $1.67 Tidying bedroom – $1.66 Looking after pets – $1.65 Hoovering (a.k.a. vacuuming) – $1.60

And the good news is that many kids won’t be running off to spend their allowance first chance they get. In fact, kids are saving 37.3% of their allowance, with the average savings goal at $140. Not surprising, a lot of them are saving up those dollars to spend on devices. The top things kids are saving their allowance for include:

Tablets Lego Cell Phones Nintendo Switch Xbox

Source: Rooster Money