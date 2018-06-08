History in Green: First CAK Daily Flight to Texas

Enjoying cake before the first CAK flight to Houston (Courtesy Akron Canton Airport Facebook page)

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – History was made in the city of Green on Friday.

United Airlines made its first-ever flight from Akron Canton Airport to the state of Texas, with daily service to George Bush Intercontinental Houston starting Friday morning.

There’s an airport tradition that’s part of any inaugural flight: the two airport fire trucks created a water arch that the plane traveled under.

The plane took off for Houston at 6:54, with scheduled arrival at 9:55 our time.

United now has eight daily flights out of CAK.

The others are to Chicago and Newark.