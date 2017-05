On Monday night’s Stanley Cup finals game 1 a Predators fan threw something very weird onto the ice. There was a questionable call by the official and the fan threw the fish. The question is how he got it by officials into the arena. Apparently, he filleted it, cut out half the spine, ran it over with his truck and then vacuum packed it and stored it in his pants. He is now facing criminal charges including disorderly conduct, ‘disrupting a meeting’ and possessing an instrument of crime.