CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – He’s important to the completion of the Hall of Fame Village, with the Village an important piece of the area’s future.

That will have local business leaders and others taking in every word from Global Strategic Advisor Michael Klein on Thursday night at the Canton Civic Center.

It’s the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

About a thousand people are attending.

His “M Klein and Company” was brought on last month to guide the Village project from here.