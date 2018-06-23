HOLA Ohio: Fresh Mark Immigrant Families Face Uncertain Future

Border patrol agents at the Fresh Mark Salem plant on June 19, 2018. (Courtesy of ICE)

SALEM, Ohio (WHBC) – For the Fresh Mark workers released from federal custody after their Tuesday arrests, life has not become much easier.

The Latino humanitarian group HOLA Ohio says the men and women will be wearing ankle bracelets.

They need to report regularly and will be subject to deportation proceedings.

Veronica Dahlberg with the group says there are difficult days ahead, with fathers and mothers likely leaving the country soon, perhaps never to see their children again.

Dahlberg says some of the 60 released by ICE were either citizens or had documentation and should not have been arrested.