More Homeless Seeking Warm Bed During Cold Snap
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County’s only men’s homeless shelter has been busy.

With the colder weather, 45 to 50 men have been staying at the Refuge of Hope each night.

There are 34 beds at the Third Street NE facility, but they’ll pull out cots for others who come in.

If they fill to capacity, they will even hand out bus passes to the Haven of Rest in Akron.

There are several women’s and children’s homeless facilities in the county.

The Refuge of Hope receives no United Way or other outside agency funding.

You can give by going to their website.

