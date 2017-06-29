Homeless Teen Graduates Valedictorian, Gets to Meet Gloria Gaynor

Megan Faircloth, a 17 year old, was homeless for a time while attending high school. Many times, she would study and do her homework in the car that her family lived in, or a park. She graduated this year as her class’s valedictorian, and is off to Stanford. One of the ways she got through the tough times was by listening to one of her favorite songs: “I Will Survivve,” by Gloria Gaynor. She loved the song so much, she wrote the lyrics on her backpack, that she would sometimes use as a pillow.

This summer, Megan got to meet Gloria Gaynor.

