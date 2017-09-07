Hottest Toy List for Christmas 2017

Stop the presses! The list of “hottest toys” for this christmas has been released. Brace yourself parents! These are the items you will be fighting over come Black Friday! Because isn’t that what the holidays are all about? Ha!
Here is part of the list. Click through to see more!
Hatchimals Surprise ( *Coming soon, details to be released on October 6 )
Fingerlings
littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
Num Noms Nail Polish Maker
FurReal Friends Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger
Barbie DreamHorse and Doll
Fisher-Price Zoom ’n Crawl Monster
L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory
Soggy Doggy Board Game
Mayka Toy Block Tape