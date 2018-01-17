House, Shearer’s Impacted by Fires in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Several fires to tell you about, with firefighters out in single digit weather.

A two-story house in the 800 block of Wales Avenue NE in Massillon was heavily damaged early Wednesday morning.

No one was home at the time of the fire at about 5:15 a.m.

Despite the damage, the fire department thinks the house can be repaired.

And equipment on a potato chip line at the Shearer’s Foods production facility on Millenium Blvd was destroyed in a small fire during the night Tuesday night.

A sprinkler system in the plant knocked down the flames.

Other equipment lines were not affected, but there will be cleanup at the plant on Wednesday, according to the Massillon Fire Department.