COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – A newer concern for Ohio’s hunters: deer ticks.

The Ohio Department of Health reports the number of Lyme Disease cases is increasing each year.

Dr Rich Gary with the department says getting the tick off of you is the most important thing, but using tweezers, and not a match or vaseline.

Some advice: cover your skin, tuck everything in, and use repellent that specifically addresses ticks.

There’s more at the Department of Health website.

Deer gun season is Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.