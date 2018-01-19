Husband Called In Fake Bomb Threat to Pub to Ruin Wife’s Night Out

Wow! D-Bag alert! Mo Ahmed was angry that his wife went out with her girl friends. Why? Because he was angry his wife was having fun. He also said it was because he works two jobs to make ends meet, and didn’t want her spending any money. So he did what any ‘reasonable’ person would do: he called in two bomb threats to the pub her and her friends were hanging out at. This forced the pub to evacuate all 130 customers, costing the business $1,500. Ahmed will get at least 6 months in jail, pay $1,500, and serve 120 hours community service.