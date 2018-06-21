Workers arrested on June 19, 2018 at Salem Fresh Mark plant. (Courtesy ICE, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

SALEM, Ohio (WHBC) – The four area Fresh Mark plants in Canton, Massillon and Salem look to be operating normally after Tuesday’s immigration raid, but the impact of the 146 arrests in Salem is being felt at the nearby St Paul Catholic Church.

Families of those who have been arrested are at the church, seeking legal and other assistance.

Some of those arrested have reportedly been released.

Meantime, Latino residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood in Massillon got together Wednesday with attorneys from the Canton-based Immigrant Worker Project, learning what their legal rights are.