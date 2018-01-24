Impact on Wayne of Stark-Wayne Cocaine Ring

WOOSTER, Ohio (WHBC) – Among the 13 people indicted on cocaine trafficking charges by the feds the other day were three residents of Wayne County.

In addition to people in Canton and Massillon, residents of Orrville, Smithville and Sterling face drug trafficking charges

In one raid in Sterling, the Medway Drug Task Force says they seized 22 pounds of cocaine and eight pounds of crystal meth, so these dealers were high on the drug “food chain”.

Medway Director Don Hall says the proximity of Wayne County to larger cities in Stark and Summit makes it easier to obtain and sell drugs.