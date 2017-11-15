Inappropriate School Worksheet Quizzed Students on Affairs, “Boy Toys,” and “Trophy Wives”

Ru-Roh. Looks like someone should’ve double checked the worksheet they printed off of the internet! A teacher at a Middle School in Virginia is dealing with backlash from parents after their kids were given a “Family Quiz” worksheet in their Family & Consumer Sciences class. It started out asking simple questions like “What is the name of your father’s father?” But quickly escalated to questions like, “What do you call your dad’s girlfriend?,”What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?,” and “What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman?”