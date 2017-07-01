Inaugural Haul Selfie

OK, it’s not fence posts and barbed wire or even plywood, but here’s my first load in the new Z71 Silverado I purchased this week from Huebner Chevrolet in Carrollton.

My wife Dawn chuckles because I’m never this excited about anything.

If you’re in the market to buy a new car, I highly recommend Huebner on Canton Road. Josh and Brennan will arm you with all the information about each car on their lot and then the ball’s in your court. It’s a no pressure atmosphere from the moment you walk in.

Look, on Sunday you’ll be clipping coupons to save 75 cents on a bag of Starbucks, use that same savings mentality and drive 25 miles to Carrollton to save thousands AND have an excellent buying experience. Get your next car at Huebner Chevy.