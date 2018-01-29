Interview With the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center

Kathy and Ike speak with Executive Director Jeff Allen from the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center from Stark County. If you or someone you know is in a crisis, know that there are people and places that can help. You can click here to visit the Crisis Intervention and Recovery Center website.

From the Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery website:

CRISIS NUMBERS

Call 330-452-6000, the Stark County Crisis Hotline 24/7

Text 4hope to 741 741, the Crisis Text Line anytime

Call the Domestic Violence Help Line anytime at 330-453-SAFE (7233)

Call 9-1-1 if emergency services are needed. If requesting law enforcement, you can ask for a CIT-trained officer »

Trevor Lifeline for LGBTQ youth 1-866-488-7386

Military & Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255, press 1 anytime

Military & Veterans Crisis Text Line 838255 to get help now

From the Summit County ADM Board:

Website: www.admboard.org

Call 330-434-9144, Summit County Helpline