Investigating Storm Reports, Restoring Power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – A wild evening of severe weather.

But, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Cleveland says it’s not totally out of the ordinary to have severe weather in November.

Weather service survey crews will be checking out several locations today, including Wayne County.

A portion of the county was under a Tornado Warning on Sunday.

There were reports of trees down and other damage, notably near Wooster and Apple Creek.

Stark County was spared some of the worst of the damage, though trees were reported down in Jackson Township and other areas.

There were also trees down near Malvern, and the weather service got similar reports from Strasburg and Dover.

Power outages were the big issue in Summit County, with upwards of 30,000 Ohio Edison customers out on Sunday night.

They do not anticipate having everyone back on until late Wednesday night, according to the Ohio Edison website.