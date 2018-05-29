JACKPOT WINNER #1
By John Stewart
|
May 29, 2018 @ 4:42 PM

Patty Kulick from little ol Wilmot Ohio, was our first High Low winner over the weekend and won $2079.06!  Congratulations Patty, you could be next from Andreas Furniture and MIX 941

