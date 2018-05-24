Jackson Leaders Expect Strip Extension Project to Start Soon
By Jim Michaels
|
May 24, 2018 @ 11:37 AM
(Courtesy Jackson Township)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Strip Avenue NW extension project in Jackson Township should begin soon.

Township leaders hope to have the road open to Applegrove Street in about a year.

Trustees have OK’d a $1.4 million contract for the approximate 2000 feet roadway extension with Wenger Excavating out of Dalton.

The project will be paid for with township highway fund money, which will be reimbursed through any tax incremental financing agreements made with businesses that locate along the roadway.

The road currently dead ends at an entrance/exit to Home Depot.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ribbon Cutting, Tours at New Stark State Akron Building logo Perry PD: Man Shoots Self During Domestic Investigation Safe Boating Urged Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend Stark County Health: Advice, If You’re in Rabies Bait Drop Zone ODOT Massillon Outpost Moving Closer to Route 30 Wife Arrested, Charged in Murder of Canton Man