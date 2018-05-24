Jackson Leaders Expect Strip Extension Project to Start Soon

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Strip Avenue NW extension project in Jackson Township should begin soon.

Township leaders hope to have the road open to Applegrove Street in about a year.

Trustees have OK’d a $1.4 million contract for the approximate 2000 feet roadway extension with Wenger Excavating out of Dalton.

The project will be paid for with township highway fund money, which will be reimbursed through any tax incremental financing agreements made with businesses that locate along the roadway.

The road currently dead ends at an entrance/exit to Home Depot.