JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – When it comes to the traffic issues in Jackson Township, you might ask “why not widen the roads?”.

That’s become a problem for township government in heavy retails areas.

That’s because, there just isn’t the land available to make the roads wider.

So it is that Jackson Economic Development Director Randy Gonzales says their best solution for the traffic on Whipple and Frank Avenues is to extend Strip Avenue NW up to Applegrove Street.

That work begins soon.