Jackson Twp. Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl is OK

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC)- A Plain Township girl who went missing for several hours early Friday morning is doing fine.

Jackson Township police say the 10-year-old was located at her grandfather’s house in their township.

She had gone to work with a household member at a business in the 4900 block of Dressler Road when she went missing at about 12:30 Friday morning.

She may have walked to her grandfather’s home.

A statewide Endangered Missing Child Alert was issued at about 6 a.m., but she was located soon after that.