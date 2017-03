The hottest new trend in Japan has to do with birthday cakes. If you’re trying to watch the carbs and sugar intake this might be for you! They are making birthday cakes out of raw meat! And not cheap cuts of meat. They are using luxurious cuts of raw steak, pork and fish and they arrange them into beautiful shapes. Then they are taken apart and cooked at your table. Would you like a raw meat birthday cake?

