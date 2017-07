Another lesson in ‘researching before you share on social media!’ There is a viral message/post going around Facebook warning users of a ‘Jayden K. Smith.’ It warns that if you accept his friend request, you and everyone on your friend’s list will be hacked.

Not stating the obvious that a hacking of a complete community in such a way is impossible, this viral message is a hoax.

So, do all of your friends a favor and STOP SHARING IT.

READ MORE HERE