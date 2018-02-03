Jim Carrey, Innocent

Carrey’s attorney confirms the case involving his ex-girlfriend has been dismissed.

Jim Carrey’s ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, committed suicide.

Her family filed a civil suit over her death and the wrongful death case has been dismissed.

Carrey is thanking those who have supported him during this time.

Jim Carrey’s attorney, Ray Boucher, confirms that that the wrongful death lawsuit in connection with his ex-girlfriend’s suicide has been dismissed. As you might recall, Cathriona White died in 2015 of a drug overdose.

Her ex-husband, Mark Burton, and mother Brigid Sweetman accused Carrey of illegally obtaining the prescription drugs for her saying he knew she was prone to depression and had previously attempted suicide. They also alleged he gave her three STDs. Carrey claimed the lawsuits were an attempt to exploit him with fake allegations about the STDs.

What happened? Test results. Apparently, Carrey’s attorneys had proof that White had doctored test results to show that she was disease free when they met AND tried to blackmail him. As a result, the lawyer for Burton and Sweetman dropped the case. A rep for Carey says he’s “extremely grateful to everyone in his life who supported him throughout this challenging episode.”

Source: The Sun