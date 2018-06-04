Jimmy Fallon Addresses Grads At Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS

Jimmy Fallon had the honor of delivering the commencement speech for the graduating class of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida over the weekend – and it was a surprise to students. You’ll recall that’s the school where 17 people where killed in a horrific shooting this past February. As you might expect, the funnyman did get some laughs, but he also showed a lot of heart.
Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future – you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent
Source: NBC News