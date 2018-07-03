Jimmy John’s Driver Catches Boyfriend Cheating

A Jimmy John’s driver caught a customer’s boyfriend in a.. compromised position! 23 year old Kayla Speer was in a long distance relationship. To surprise her boyfriend, who was hard at work studying for school, she ordered him Jimmy John’s. She called the store explaining the situation, letting them know the sandwich was for her long distance boyfriend. She then texted her boyfriend to let him know that food was on its way to him, but he never answered her texts. She figured he was sleeping. A little while later, she received a phone call from the man that had delivered the sandwich to her boyfriend.

The man let her know that when he looked through the window on the door as he knocked, he saw a naked woman on the couch with her boyfriend. Speer later called her boyfriend and confronted him about it, and he admitted the whole thing. They are now broken up, and jimmy John’s has offered to cater her Break-Up Party.