CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Three job trailers used by a Canton construction company were destroyed by fire Tuesday night.

There’s no damage estimate for the fires at the Knoch Corporation in the 4600 block of Kirby Avenue NE.

That’s between Columbus Road and Route 62.

The cause is under investigation.

The trailers were in storage; they are used as offices and equipment storage units at job sites.

That call came into Canton Fire at just before 11 Tuesday night.