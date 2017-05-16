John Stewart @ Vintage Canton

Join Mix941’s John Stewart broadcasting live 3pm-7pm @ Vintage Canton!

Vintage Canton is a sophisticated downtown event offering center city charm alongside live music, chef-inspired food and, of course, quality wines and craft beers!

Pre-Sale Tickets – $30

Save $10 when you buy your tickets before 5:00 p.m. on May 24.

Event Day Price – $40

After 5pm on May 24 and at the door.

The ticket price includes eight wine tastings or craft beer samples, a variety of breads and cheeses, and collectible wine glass. Non-tasting tickets (no wine or beer) are available for $10. Special group-rate pricing is available for groups of 20 or more at $25 per ticket. Buy tickets online and save $10 or call (330) 458-2070

Tickets are available online and at all Fishers Foods locations and Carpe Diem Coffee Shop (downtown and Belden Village locations).