CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Aultman Health Foundation is acquiring a Holmes County hospital.

The Canton-based health system has signed a letter of intent to purchase Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg.

The facility could become an Aultman affiliate by late in 2018 or early in 2019, according to Aultman CEO Ed Roth III.

The hospitals already have a shared-services relationship.

The state of Ohio must approve the proposed arrangement.

Once they’re united, the current Pomerene management team and staff will remain in place, with services expanded.

The two entities are not new to one another: they have worked together as members of the Independent Hospital Network for over 20 years.

The Aultman Health Foundation completed its acquisition of Alliance Community Hospital early this year.