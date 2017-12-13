Keaton Jones’s Mom, and the Drama Circling The Video Gone Viral

Keaton Jones rattled the internet last week when a video was uploaded onto social media. In the video Keaton pleads for people to stop bullying, and asks why people bully others. But social media users got involved, and checked out Kimberly’s, (Keaton’s mother) Facebook and Instagram pages. On them, they discovered questionable images of Kimberly having her children pose with a confederate and American flag. Also, a photo of her proudly posing with a confederate flag as well. The photos, to some, had heavy racist undertones. Kimberly denies she is racist, and claims the photos were done to be “ironic.”