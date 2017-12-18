How to Keep Your Purse Safe While Shopping

While running from store to store looking for the perfect gifts for family and friends, the Windham Police Department from New Hampshire wants to make sure you keep your belongings safe. They posted this tip to Facebook:

““When using a shopping cart as you browse, keep your purse zipped or closed and secure it to the cart by clipping the child safety belt through the straps,” they write. “This will help in preventing someone from taking advantage of your distraction and running off with the purse.”

Simple, yet ingenious! I never thought of doing that..