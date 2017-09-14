Kids are Being Given Credit Cards Now?

A new study revealed that more than one in ten parents are giving their elementary school kids a credit card. Now, these kids don’t have their own accounts (you know, age limits and all). What parents are doing are making their children authorized users of their accounts, allowing them to use their cards. I know what you are thinking, why?? Parents have listed multiple reasons: from making it easier for kids to make purchases when away from mom and dad, to teaching their kids financial responsibility.

